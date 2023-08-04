Bank of America Raises Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $82.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TREX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $61.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Trex from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.80.

TREX opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. Trex has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $76.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.06. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.52.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $356.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million. Trex had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 117,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 21,949 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 5.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Trex by 4.2% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

