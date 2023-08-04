Bank of America Increases Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $323.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $283.00 to $323.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:CAT traded down $5.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $276.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,693,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.49 and a 200-day moving average of $235.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 57.36% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $433,134,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.