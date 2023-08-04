Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Declares — Dividend of $0.08

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0837 per share by the bank on Monday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.06.

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of BBAR stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 307,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,817. Banco BBVA Argentina has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $808.72 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 376,680 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 1st quarter worth about $976,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 222,368 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 173,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

