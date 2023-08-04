Banc of California, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Banc of California has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Banc of California has a payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banc of California to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Shares of BANC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 92,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,238. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $809.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Rice bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $84,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,875. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 68,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BANC. DA Davidson raised their target price on Banc of California from $17.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Banc of California from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Banc of California from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banc of California in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking and financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, checking, savings, and money market deposits accounts; certificate of deposits; and retirement accounts and safe deposit boxes.

