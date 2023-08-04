Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Trading Down 5.7%

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.83. 506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Balfour Beatty Stock Down 5.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Balfour Beatty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.1561 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services for infrastructure and buildings markets.

