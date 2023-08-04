Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Balchem’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $133.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.77. Balchem has a 52-week low of $116.68 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Balchem by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Balchem by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Balchem by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

