Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) EVP Maria C. Borras Sells 10,000 Shares

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $354,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,153.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKR traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $35.65. 5,117,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,015,718. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 70.80%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,242,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,274,000 after purchasing an additional 365,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,167,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,697,000 after acquiring an additional 622,291 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,159,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Get Our Latest Report on Baker Hughes

About Baker Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.