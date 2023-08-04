Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) EVP Maria C. Borras Sells 10,000 Shares

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $354,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,153.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ BKR traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $35.65. 5,117,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,015,718. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,242,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,274,000 after purchasing an additional 365,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,167,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,697,000 after acquiring an additional 622,291 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,159,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
