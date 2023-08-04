Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Position Increased by Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Baidu makes up 22.9% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned 0.17% of Baidu worth $86,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Baidu by 2,930.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 1,962.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Baidu by 43.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.26. 1,046,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,699. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.43. The firm has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.71. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $234.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.76.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

