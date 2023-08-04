B. Riley Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medallion Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the credit services provider will earn $1.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.96. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medallion Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $63.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Stock Performance

Medallion Financial stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 68,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,748. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 35.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 100.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 16,161 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Medallion Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 29,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 115.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 64,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 34,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

About Medallion Financial

(Get Free Report)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.