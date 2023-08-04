Azenta (AZTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Azenta has set its Q3 2023 guidance at -$0.07-$0.03 EPS and its Q3 guidance at ($0.07)-$0.03 EPS.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Azenta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Azenta Stock Up 0.7 %

AZTA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.66. The stock had a trading volume of 38,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,895. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.74. Azenta has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $71.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of Azenta

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Azenta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Azenta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Azenta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Azenta in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

