Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Director Zvi Joseph Sells 13,092 Shares of Stock

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) Director Zvi Joseph sold 13,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $10,604.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,771.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ayro Trading Down 2.3 %

Ayro stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Ayro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Ayro had a negative net margin of 1,147.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ayro

About Ayro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ayro by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 376,042 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ayro by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ayro in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayro in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

Featured Stories

