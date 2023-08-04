Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Director Zvi Joseph Sells 13,092 Shares of Stock

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) Director Zvi Joseph sold 13,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $10,604.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,771.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ayro Trading Down 2.3 %
Ayro stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Ayro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64.
Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Ayro had a negative net margin of 1,147.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ayro
About Ayro
Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ayro
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- General Mills’ Dividend Is Up to 3.2%…Time To Nibble?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Is Kellogg Company A Buy Before It Splits Into 2 Businesses?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Banking Bulls: 2 Stocks Set To Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.