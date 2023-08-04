AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS.

AXIS Capital Stock Down 1.2 %

AXS traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.58. 162,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,032. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 571.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 62,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,755,000 after purchasing an additional 40,197 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $838,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

