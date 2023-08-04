Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA):

8/4/2023 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Axalta Coating Systems had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $37.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2023 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $33.00.

7/11/2023 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $36.00 to $38.00.

7/5/2023 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $36.00 to $37.00.

6/13/2023 – Axalta Coating Systems is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,554,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,198. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.49.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 140.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 110.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

