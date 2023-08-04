Avista Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Avista has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Avista has a payout ratio of 74.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avista to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.7%.

Avista Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AVA traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.04. The company had a trading volume of 572,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,946. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Avista has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $45.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $379.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 8.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avista will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

AVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Avista from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark T. Thies sold 46,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $1,906,948.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,107.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark T. Thies sold 46,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $1,906,948.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,107.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott J. Kinney acquired 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $50,380.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,380.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,806 shares of company stock worth $2,062,843. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avista

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Avista by 21.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,660,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,497,000 after purchasing an additional 292,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,048,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avista by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,886,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,074,000 after acquiring an additional 68,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avista by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,582,000 after acquiring an additional 50,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Avista during the first quarter worth about $744,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

