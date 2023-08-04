Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,967,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,000 shares during the quarter. Avantor comprises approximately 2.4% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 1.03% of Avantor worth $147,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,713,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,671,000 after acquiring an additional 439,147 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avantor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,258,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,276,000 after acquiring an additional 447,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,893,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,007,000 after acquiring an additional 141,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Price Performance

NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,770,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,673,939. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.31. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

AVTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. William Blair cut Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.12.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.