Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,424 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 1.7% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $43,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $281,625,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,703,000. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,985,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,274,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,320,000 after buying an additional 409,272 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.03. 137,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,250. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.22.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

