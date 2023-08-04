Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading Up 9.7%

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) were up 9.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 591,105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 612,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AUTL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $524.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. Analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 55.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 96.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autolus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

See Also

