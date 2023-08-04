Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Shares Down 15.2%

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 15.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.39. 166,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 447% from the average session volume of 30,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Aurania Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.47. The stock has a market cap of C$24.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Aurania Resources

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

