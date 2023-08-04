Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $220.00. The stock had previously closed at $169.65, but opened at $210.91. Atlassian shares last traded at $203.09, with a volume of 926,944 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.89.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $1,178,912.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,393,955.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $1,178,912.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,393,955.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,141,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 345,121 shares of company stock valued at $57,097,202 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Atlassian by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,987,000 after purchasing an additional 477,234 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 0.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,633,000 after acquiring an additional 28,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,804 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,780,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,499,000 after purchasing an additional 280,803 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 18.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,652,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,876,000 after purchasing an additional 579,041 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.26. The company has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

