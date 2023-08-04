Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Raised to $200.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.73% from the stock’s previous close.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.22.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $31.82 on Friday, reaching $201.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,047,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,390. The firm has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.26. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $300.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total value of $40,180.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,629 shares in the company, valued at $7,251,293.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total value of $40,180.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,629 shares in the company, valued at $7,251,293.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,141,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,121 shares of company stock worth $57,097,202 in the last three months. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,987,000 after purchasing an additional 477,234 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 0.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,633,000 after acquiring an additional 28,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,804 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Atlassian by 5.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,780,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,499,000 after acquiring an additional 280,803 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 18.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,652,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,876,000 after acquiring an additional 579,041 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

