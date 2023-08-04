Atlantic Securities Boosts JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $160.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective upped by Atlantic Securities from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.02. 6,206,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,037,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $159.38. The stock has a market cap of $455.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 119,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 32,637 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 349,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 30,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

