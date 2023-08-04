Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Down 4.1 %

ATHX stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.77. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Athersys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Athersys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Athersys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Athersys by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Athersys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

