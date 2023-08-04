Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Stock Down 4.1 %
ATHX stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.77. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter.
Athersys Company Profile
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
