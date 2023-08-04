Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Atento Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.53. Atento has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $9.16.

Institutional Trading of Atento

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atento stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Atento worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

