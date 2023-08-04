Assetmark Inc. Sells 89,748 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,748 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.62% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $69,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEUR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 230.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,369.9% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IEUR traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $52.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,758. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $38.54 and a 52-week high of $54.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.