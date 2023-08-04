Assetmark Inc. Purchases 8,131 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Amgen worth $67,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amgen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.12.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $14.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.52. 2,413,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $131.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

