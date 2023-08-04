Assetmark Inc. Purchases 595,212 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 105.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,159,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595,212 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $115,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 388,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,681,000 after buying an additional 250,607 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 25,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,779,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $96.62. 1,786,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,138,027. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $103.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.60.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

