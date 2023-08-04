Assetmark Inc. Purchases 393,106 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,106 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $78,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 153,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,519,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth approximately $22,500,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 29.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 62,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.5 %

OMC stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.37. 1,007,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,678. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.85 and a one year high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.91.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

