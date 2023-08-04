Assetmark Inc. Has $408.34 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 1,968.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,109,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,427,634 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned about 7.33% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $408,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 20,008.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,896,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,491,088. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $29.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

