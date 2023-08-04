Assetmark Inc. Acquires 30,308 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,398,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $194,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.30. The stock had a trading volume of 314,315 shares. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.36.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

