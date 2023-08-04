Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $38.32. 659,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,283. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.25.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.55 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 80.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

