Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,053,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,414 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up approximately 1.1% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $201,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:AJG traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.44. 303,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $167.93 and a twelve month high of $225.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.39. The firm has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,330 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $500,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,237. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.