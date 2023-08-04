Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AJG. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $229.08.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AJG opened at $222.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $167.93 and a 12-month high of $222.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.39.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,284 shares of company stock worth $1,976,237. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,431,788,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,715,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39,117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 987,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,824,000 after buying an additional 984,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,069,000 after purchasing an additional 619,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $116,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.