Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $166.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.50.

ANET opened at $177.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.76 and a 200 day moving average of $151.49. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $98.20 and a 52-week high of $190.65.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $492,205.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,358,963. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $492,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 230,100 shares in the company, valued at $32,358,963. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $160,694.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,616.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,656 shares of company stock valued at $29,904,773. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 131.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

