Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.91

Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.91 and last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 183059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark downgraded Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arconic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.82.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 21.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 8.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 5.3% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

