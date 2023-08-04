Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AROC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Archrock from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Archrock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Archrock from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Archrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Archrock from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archrock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Archrock alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archrock

Archrock Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AROC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.77. 867,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,593. Archrock has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.75.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Archrock had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $229.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archrock will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the first quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Archrock by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archrock

(Get Free Report)

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.