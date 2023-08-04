Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 250 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,610,560,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period.

STIP traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $97.30. The company had a trading volume of 127,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,110. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.97. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $101.56.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

