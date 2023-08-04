Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Purchases 2,238 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 131.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 101.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,803 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 166.5% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,117,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,046 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,594,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after buying an additional 743,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 684.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 677,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,660,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Trading Up 8.8 %

GDYN traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 179,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,467. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $805.14 million, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 0.82. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $24.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a positive return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

