Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Increases Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,497,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,126,098.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,497,360 shares in the company, valued at $90,126,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,516 shares of company stock worth $10,015,012. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 0.4 %

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

KNX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.25. 163,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,258. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

