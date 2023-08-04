Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Increases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.7% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.23. 6,850,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,312,897. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $127.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.