Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $146,000 Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 80.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3,111.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 20.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 130.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $77.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

LGI Homes Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of LGIH traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.52. The stock had a trading volume of 21,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,625. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.31. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $141.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.75.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.35. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $645.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

