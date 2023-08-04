Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $123,000 Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Fred Hite sold 4,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $190,313.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,595.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OrthoPediatrics Price Performance

KIDS traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $39.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,063. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.67 and a 1-year high of $60.75. The stock has a market cap of $924.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.87.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KIDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

