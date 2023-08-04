Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Decreases Stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 48.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth $62,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 12,210.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY traded down $2.42 on Friday, reaching $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,018. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Erin Rose Neale sold 3,932 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $76,241.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,165.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,431 shares in the company, valued at $255,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,508,249 shares of company stock worth $70,809,515 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNCY. Barclays increased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

