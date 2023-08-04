Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Buys Shares of 591 iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.41. 56,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,277. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.68.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.6754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

