Arbutus Biopharma’s (ABUS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 184.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ABUS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th.

Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of ABUS opened at $2.11 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 211.41% and a negative return on equity of 48.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arbutus Biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 27,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth $1,066,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth $45,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 99,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 303.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 221,321 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

