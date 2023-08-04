Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Lowered to $215.00 at Morgan Stanley

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s current price.

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.25.

Apple Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $191.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

