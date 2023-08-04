Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Downgraded to Neutral at Rosenblatt Securities

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $198.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.11.

AAPL stock opened at $191.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.16. Apple has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,171,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,918,015,000 after buying an additional 2,421,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Apple by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,589,468,000 after buying an additional 7,736,013 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

