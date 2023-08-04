AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Given New $155.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $117.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

APPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $165.00.

APPF opened at $175.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -79.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.22 and a 200-day moving average of $142.48. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $93.02 and a 52 week high of $195.90.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $147.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.76 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in AppFolio by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in AppFolio by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in AppFolio by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in AppFolio by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in AppFolio by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

