Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on APO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.46.

Shares of APO traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.22. 738,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,262. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average of $69.22. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $87.82. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.90, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.78 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 332,539 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $21,784,629.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,466,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,923,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 332,539 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $21,784,629.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,466,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,923,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,348,666 shares of company stock valued at $88,967,624 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

