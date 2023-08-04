Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.64.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $23.86 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.95.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.33. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.02% and a negative return on equity of 221.60%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.46) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $80,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at $17,340,460.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $80,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,340,460.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,046,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,508,039.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,818 shares of company stock worth $14,093,617 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

