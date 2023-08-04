Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Acquired by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,815 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.08% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $89.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $114.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $108.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,000,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,074. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average is $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.27.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 221.60% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $1,108,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,033,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,513,983.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total transaction of $2,569,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,526,947.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $1,108,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,033,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,513,983.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,818 shares of company stock worth $14,093,617. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

